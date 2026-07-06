TPR News Now: Monday, July 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SAPD Chief William McManus reflects on his tenure
- Spurs ask county officials to consider more home away games
- Kerrville residents mark one year since devastating floods
- Texas Biomedical Research to help combat New World screwworm
- Federal, state health officials investigate outbreak of foodborne illness
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 95 and a heat index of 100.
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