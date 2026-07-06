TPR News Now: Monday, July 6, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SAPD Chief William McManus reflects on his tenure

Spurs ask county officials to consider more home away games

Kerrville residents mark one year since devastating floods

Texas Biomedical Research to help combat New World screwworm

Federal, state health officials investigate outbreak of foodborne illness

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 95 and a heat index of 100.