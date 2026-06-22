TPR News Now: Monday, June 22, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Trainees affected by Lackland flu outbreak increases

Border wall construction to start soon in RGV wildlife refuge

State Board of Education to take up controversial curriculum

Bexar leaders to hear results of budget survey

Mayor Jones supports cancellation of Ye concert

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 93 and a heat index as high as 103.