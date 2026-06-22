TPR News Now: Monday, June 22, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Trainees affected by Lackland flu outbreak increases
- Border wall construction to start soon in RGV wildlife refuge
- State Board of Education to take up controversial curriculum
- Bexar leaders to hear results of budget survey
- Mayor Jones supports cancellation of Ye concert
Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it will gradually clear for a high near 93 and a heat index as high as 103.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.