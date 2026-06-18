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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, June 18, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:04 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA city council updated on Project Marvel plans
  • There's a high risk of heat-related illnesses today
  • Honey bee losses cost beekeepers about $600M
  • Find out how you can celebrate Juneteenth

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 114. An extreme heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro