TPR News Now: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA city council updated on Project Marvel plans

There's a high risk of heat-related illnesses today

Honey bee losses cost beekeepers about $600M

Find out how you can celebrate Juneteenth

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 114. An extreme heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.