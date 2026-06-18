TPR News Now: Thursday, June 18, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA city council updated on Project Marvel plans
- There's a high risk of heat-related illnesses today
- Honey bee losses cost beekeepers about $600M
- Find out how you can celebrate Juneteenth
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 114. An extreme heat warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.