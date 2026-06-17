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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:57 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Deer industry concerned over New World screwworm
  • SA students see some modest gains in math STAAR scores
  • Judson ISD's interim superintedent will step down
  • Commission on domestic violence enters its 7th year
  • Boerne ISD pushes for improvements to State Highway 46

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index as high as 105.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro