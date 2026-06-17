TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Deer industry concerned over New World screwworm
- SA students see some modest gains in math STAAR scores
- Judson ISD's interim superintedent will step down
- Commission on domestic violence enters its 7th year
- Boerne ISD pushes for improvements to State Highway 46
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index as high as 105.
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