TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Deer industry concerned over New World screwworm

SA students see some modest gains in math STAAR scores

Judson ISD's interim superintedent will step down

Commission on domestic violence enters its 7th year

Boerne ISD pushes for improvements to State Highway 46

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index as high as 105.