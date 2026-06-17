TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- National Weather Services explains emergency alerts amid heavy rain
- Bandera County sees a flood-related death
- Community groups fight border wall
- SA Phil appoint new interim music director
- SA comes up short in James Beard Awards again
Today's weather in San Antonio: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 86.
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