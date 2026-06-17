TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



National Weather Services explains emergency alerts amid heavy rain

Bandera County sees a flood-related death

Community groups fight border wall

SA Phil appoint new interim music director

SA comes up short in James Beard Awards again

Today's weather in San Antonio: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 86.