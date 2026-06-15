TPR News Now: Monday, June 15, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Screwworm cases continue to rise
- Oil prices fall after possible opening of the Strait of Hormuz
- Wembanyama, Coach Johnson reflect after Spurs finals loss
- SA unveils plans for 4th of July celebration
Today's weather in San Antonio: An 80% chance to see severe showers and thunderstorms. A flood warning is in effect for the San Antonio and its surrounding areas until 10:45 a.m. A flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tomorrow.
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