TPR News Now: Monday, June 15, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Screwworm cases continue to rise

Oil prices fall after possible opening of the Strait of Hormuz

Wembanyama, Coach Johnson reflect after Spurs finals loss

SA unveils plans for 4th of July celebration

Today's weather in San Antonio: An 80% chance to see severe showers and thunderstorms. A flood warning is in effect for the San Antonio and its surrounding areas until 10:45 a.m. A flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tomorrow.