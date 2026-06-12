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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, June 12, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 12, 2026 at 6:12 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Lawmakers move closer to strengthening rural emergency alert systems
  • USDA officials give update on New World screwworm
  • TX public schools closing at alarming rates
  • Spurs play do-or-die game tomorrow — expect increased security

Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance of showers throughout the day. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 92 and a heat index of 100.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro