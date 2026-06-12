TPR News Now: Friday, June 12, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Lawmakers move closer to strengthening rural emergency alert systems
- USDA officials give update on New World screwworm
- TX public schools closing at alarming rates
- Spurs play do-or-die game tomorrow — expect increased security
Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance of showers throughout the day. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 92 and a heat index of 100.
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