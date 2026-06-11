TPR News Now: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA city council receives final update on proposed SAWS hike

Lawsuit challenges SpaceX landswap deal

SA high school students improve on this year's STAAR

Home sales rise slightly in May

Spurs suffer historic collapse in game 4

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 105.