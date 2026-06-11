TPR News Now: Thursday, June 11, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA city council receives final update on proposed SAWS hike
- Lawsuit challenges SpaceX landswap deal
- SA high school students improve on this year's STAAR
- Home sales rise slightly in May
- Spurs suffer historic collapse in game 4
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index of 105.
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