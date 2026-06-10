TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Local committee greenlights next steps in Guajolote Ranch subdivision plans
- Kerrville facility plays key role in fight against screwworm
- Expert talks health challenges faced by unhoused individuals
- Spurs play game 4 tonight; Attacks break out in NYC against Spurs fans
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 103.
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