TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Local committee greenlights next steps in Guajolote Ranch subdivision plans

Kerrville facility plays key role in fight against screwworm

Expert talks health challenges faced by unhoused individuals

Spurs play game 4 tonight; Attacks break out in NYC against Spurs fans

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 103.