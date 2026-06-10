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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 10, 2026 at 6:04 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Local committee greenlights next steps in Guajolote Ranch subdivision plans
  • Kerrville facility plays key role in fight against screwworm
  • Expert talks health challenges faced by unhoused individuals
  • Spurs play game 4 tonight; Attacks break out in NYC against Spurs fans

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 103.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro