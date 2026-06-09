TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



USDA declares "War on Screwworm" amid spike in cases

Mayor Jones defends SAWS proposed rate increase

OLLU gets OK for a 3-year bachelor's degree

Spurs win their first game in the championship series

Today's weather in San Antonio: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 100.