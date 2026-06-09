TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- USDA declares "War on Screwworm" amid spike in cases
- Mayor Jones defends SAWS proposed rate increase
- OLLU gets OK for a 3-year bachelor's degree
- Spurs win their first game in the championship series
Today's weather in San Antonio: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 100.
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