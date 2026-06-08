TPR News Now: Monday, June 8, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Second case of New World Screwworm found in Texas
- Bexar County to discuss flood sirens
- Turning Point USA holds conference in SA
- Spurs head to NYC with 0-2 start
Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance of showers, otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 89.
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