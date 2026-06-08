TPR News Now: Monday, June 8, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Second case of New World Screwworm found in Texas

Bexar County to discuss flood sirens

Turning Point USA holds conference in SA

Spurs head to NYC with 0-2 start

Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance of showers, otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high near 89.