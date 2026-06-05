TPR News Now: Friday, June 5, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Trump administration revokes visas of two Mexican governors
- CPS Energy names an interim CEO
- Cuban man pleads guilty to human trafficking
- The Spurs look to win Game 2 tonight in NBA finals
- SA City Council challenges NY City Council in friendly wager
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85.
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