TPR News Now: Friday, June 5, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Trump administration revokes visas of two Mexican governors

CPS Energy names an interim CEO

Cuban man pleads guilty to human trafficking

The Spurs look to win Game 2 tonight in NBA finals

SA City Council challenges NY City Council in friendly wager

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85.