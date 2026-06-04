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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, June 4, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:10 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Councilman wants voters to have more of a say on Project Marvel spending
  • Plans for a hotel tied to Project Marvel scrapped
  • Bexar County preps for mosquitoes
  • Spurs unable to push past Knicks in game 1

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms, mianly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 87.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro