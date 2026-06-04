TPR News Now: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Councilman wants voters to have more of a say on Project Marvel spending

Plans for a hotel tied to Project Marvel scrapped

Bexar County preps for mosquitoes

Spurs unable to push past Knicks in game 1

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms, mianly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 87.