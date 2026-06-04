TPR News Now: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Councilman wants voters to have more of a say on Project Marvel spending
- Plans for a hotel tied to Project Marvel scrapped
- Bexar County preps for mosquitoes
- Spurs unable to push past Knicks in game 1
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms, mianly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 87.
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