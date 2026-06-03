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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Northside ISD's superintendent announces retirement
  • Spurs face off against the Knicks in NBA Finals tonight
  • A 17-year-old dies after injury during Spurs honking celebrations
  • Families face food insecurity
  • How SA kids can get free breakfast and lunch this summer

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 40% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny for a high near 89.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro