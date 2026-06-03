TPR News Now: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Northside ISD's superintendent announces retirement
- Spurs face off against the Knicks in NBA Finals tonight
- A 17-year-old dies after injury during Spurs honking celebrations
- Families face food insecurity
- How SA kids can get free breakfast and lunch this summer
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 40% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny for a high near 89.
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