TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



CPS Energy CEO announces retirement

Major changes begin today in SA immigration court

Early voting underway in Alamo Colleges, New Braunfels runoffs

Spending in April slowed

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance to see some showers later in the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 92.