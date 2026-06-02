TPR News Now: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- CPS Energy CEO announces retirement
- Major changes begin today in SA immigration court
- Early voting underway in Alamo Colleges, New Braunfels runoffs
- Spending in April slowed
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance to see some showers later in the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 92.
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