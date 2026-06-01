© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, June 1, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published June 1, 2026 at 6:21 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Dangerous dog cases in SA could reach 600 this year
  • Spurs punch their way to the NBA finals
  • Mostly kids, pregnant women hospitalized during 2025 West Texas measles outbreak
  • Forecasters look at possible June rain

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 74.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro