TPR News Now: Monday, June 1, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Dangerous dog cases in SA could reach 600 this year
- Spurs punch their way to the NBA finals
- Mostly kids, pregnant women hospitalized during 2025 West Texas measles outbreak
- Forecasters look at possible June rain
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 74.
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