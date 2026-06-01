TPR News Now: Monday, June 1, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Dangerous dog cases in SA could reach 600 this year

Spurs punch their way to the NBA finals

Mostly kids, pregnant women hospitalized during 2025 West Texas measles outbreak

Forecasters look at possible June rain

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 90. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low around 74.