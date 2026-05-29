TPR News Now: Friday, May 29, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA looks for ways to fund programs amid shortfall in Medicaid waivers

Development agreement for rodeo makeover still ongoing

New study examines kindergarten readiness in Texas

San Antonio Spurs force game 7 after dominating performance

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy, then gradually become sunny for a high near 91. Today is an Ozone Action Day.