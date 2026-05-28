TPR News Now: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Projections in CD35 race favor Republicans, but could shift

Safety concerns arise after assaults on city trail systems

Major changes coming to immigration court

TX Latino voters pull back on support of Trump

Spurs try to stave off elimination

Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 89.