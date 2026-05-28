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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, May 28, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Projections in CD35 race favor Republicans, but could shift
  • Safety concerns arise after assaults on city trail systems
  • Major changes coming to immigration court
  • TX Latino voters pull back on support of Trump
  • Spurs try to stave off elimination

Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 89.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro