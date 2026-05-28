TPR News Now: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Projections in CD35 race favor Republicans, but could shift
- Safety concerns arise after assaults on city trail systems
- Major changes coming to immigration court
- TX Latino voters pull back on support of Trump
- Spurs try to stave off elimination
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 89.
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