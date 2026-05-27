TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Texas voters decide several high-profile statewide races

Johnny Garcia pulls ahead of Maureen Galindo in HD35 race

Voters elect new Democratic nominee for Bexar County district attorney

Rain, lightning, strong winds hit SA, surrounding area last night

Spurs drop crucial game 5 against OKC

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the day. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 83.