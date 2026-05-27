TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas voters decide several high-profile statewide races
- Johnny Garcia pulls ahead of Maureen Galindo in HD35 race
- Voters elect new Democratic nominee for Bexar County district attorney
- Rain, lightning, strong winds hit SA, surrounding area last night
- Spurs drop crucial game 5 against OKC
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the day. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high near 83.
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