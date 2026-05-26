TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Today is primary runoff election day

SA Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones asks federal officers not to deter voters

Judson ISD takes first steps toward possible tax-rate increase

Bexar commissioners consider tax break incentives for HEB Super Regional Center

Spurs hope to take series lead in game 5 tonight

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day, otherwise sunny with a high near 86. 80% chance of showers tonight.