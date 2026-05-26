TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Today is primary runoff election day
- SA Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones asks federal officers not to deter voters
- Judson ISD takes first steps toward possible tax-rate increase
- Bexar commissioners consider tax break incentives for HEB Super Regional Center
- Spurs hope to take series lead in game 5 tonight
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day, otherwise sunny with a high near 86. 80% chance of showers tonight.
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