TPR News Now: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas, national Democrats condemn TX-35 candidate Maureen Galindo
- SA moves forward with renaming of César Chávez Blvd.
- Spurs fall to OKC in game 2 of Western Conference finals
- SA International Airport receives $10M construction grant
- Locals can help shape the River Walk's future
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 60% chance of showers in the early morning to mid-afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 83.
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