TPR News Now: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Texas, national Democrats condemn TX-35 candidate Maureen Galindo

SA moves forward with renaming of César Chávez Blvd.

Spurs fall to OKC in game 2 of Western Conference finals

SA International Airport receives $10M construction grant

Locals can help shape the River Walk's future

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 60% chance of showers in the early morning to mid-afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 83.