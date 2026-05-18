TPR News Now: Monday, May 18, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Early voting in primary runoff election begins today

Rep. James Talarico makes stance known in TX 35 race

UT San Antonio School of Public Health gets a name change

Public invited to SAWS town hall tonight ahead of board vote this week

SpaceX to launch Starship V3

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 92. Heat index values could reach as high as 100.