TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- President Trump endorses Ken Paxton over John Cornyn
- SAWS board votes 'yes' on 4-year rate hikes
- University Health serves thousands at school-based health centers
- New orchestra to enter SA's symphonic music scene
- Bexar County launches flood awareness campaign
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some rain in the early morning, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 84. A 70% chance of showers tonight.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.