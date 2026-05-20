TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



President Trump endorses Ken Paxton over John Cornyn

SAWS board votes 'yes' on 4-year rate hikes

University Health serves thousands at school-based health centers

New orchestra to enter SA's symphonic music scene

Bexar County launches flood awareness campaign

Today's weather in San Antonio: Some rain in the early morning, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 84. A 70% chance of showers tonight.