TPR News Now: Friday, May 22, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



ICE seeks new office space near Loop 1604

SA approves $19M for human and homeless services

New study could help reduce urban flood risks

Preliminary report on two North Side home explosions released

Today is the last day of early voting in May 26 runoff

Spurs take on OKC in game 3

Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance of showers in the early morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 87. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. A flood watch will go into effect tonight at 7 p.m. and will last through 7 p.m. on May 25.