TPR News Now: Friday, May 22, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- ICE seeks new office space near Loop 1604
- SA approves $19M for human and homeless services
- New study could help reduce urban flood risks
- Preliminary report on two North Side home explosions released
- Today is the last day of early voting in May 26 runoff
- Spurs take on OKC in game 3
Today's weather in San Antonio: A slight chance of showers in the early morning, otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 87. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. A flood watch will go into effect tonight at 7 p.m. and will last through 7 p.m. on May 25.
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