TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



NEISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Sen. John Cornyn makes a campaign stop in SA

Mayor Jones warns of SA's financial trajectory

Spurs power past OKC in double-overtime

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 91 and a heat index of 100. An 80% chance of showers tonight.