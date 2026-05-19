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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:08 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • NEISD names lone finalist for superintendent
  • Sen. John Cornyn makes a campaign stop in SA
  • Mayor Jones warns of SA's financial trajectory
  • Spurs power past OKC in double-overtime

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 91 and a heat index of 100. An 80% chance of showers tonight.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro