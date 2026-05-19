TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- NEISD names lone finalist for superintendent
- Sen. John Cornyn makes a campaign stop in SA
- Mayor Jones warns of SA's financial trajectory
- Spurs power past OKC in double-overtime
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high near 91 and a heat index of 100. An 80% chance of showers tonight.
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