TPR News Now: Friday, May 15, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



New details emerge in Laredo train boxcar deaths

Southwest Airlines settles its lawsuit with San Antonio

Texas immigration law gets blocked again

Stepmom, two children detained at a bus stop are released

Spurs fans fired up ahead of tonight's game

Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and some moderate winds. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70.