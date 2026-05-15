TPR News Now: Friday, May 15, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- New details emerge in Laredo train boxcar deaths
- Southwest Airlines settles its lawsuit with San Antonio
- Texas immigration law gets blocked again
- Stepmom, two children detained at a bus stop are released
- Spurs fans fired up ahead of tonight's game
Today's weather in San Antonio: Partly sunny with a high near 93 and some moderate winds. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 70.
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