TPR News Now: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



San Antonio considers a 2027 bond

Hear from candidates in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas AG

Residents can easily do their own property tax appraisal protests

Infectious diseases doctor talks strains of hantavirus

SA's Hertzberg Clock ticks again

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 91 and some winds. Partly cloudy tonight for a low around 68.