TPR News Now: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonio considers a 2027 bond
- Hear from candidates in the Democratic primary runoff for Texas AG
- Residents can easily do their own property tax appraisal protests
- Infectious diseases doctor talks strains of hantavirus
- SA's Hertzberg Clock ticks again
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 91 and some winds. Partly cloudy tonight for a low around 68.
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