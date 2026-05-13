TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County DA candidates discuss ICE
- Mexican authorities confirm nationalities in Laredo boxcar deaths
- Spurs blow past Timberwolves for game 5 win
- April home sales see some gains
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 66. It's an ozone action day.
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