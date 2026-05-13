TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Bexar County DA candidates discuss ICE

Mexican authorities confirm nationalities in Laredo boxcar deaths

Spurs blow past Timberwolves for game 5 win

April home sales see some gains

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 90. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 66. It's an ozone action day.