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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:59 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Body found in SA could be connected to Laredo boxcar deaths
  • SAISD considers asking voters for a tax-rate increase; goes back to the drawing board for district bond
  • Bexar County spars with the state over new election system
  • Advocates warn of weakened DACA program

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear tonight for a low around 64.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro