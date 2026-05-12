TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Body found in SA could be connected to Laredo boxcar deaths
- SAISD considers asking voters for a tax-rate increase; goes back to the drawing board for district bond
- Bexar County spars with the state over new election system
- Advocates warn of weakened DACA program
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear tonight for a low around 64.
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