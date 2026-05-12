TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Body found in SA could be connected to Laredo boxcar deaths

SAISD considers asking voters for a tax-rate increase; goes back to the drawing board for district bond

Bexar County spars with the state over new election system

Advocates warn of weakened DACA program

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear tonight for a low around 64.