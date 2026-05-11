TPR News Now: Monday, May 11, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Spurs return to SA with playoff series tied at 2-2
- Deadline to protest property taxes approaching
- Trump admin conducts review of 53 Mexican consulates
- CPS Energy tests power program for large electricity consumers
- Waymo to resume service in SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 83. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 65.
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