TPR News Now: Monday, May 11, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Spurs return to SA with playoff series tied at 2-2

Deadline to protest property taxes approaching

Trump admin conducts review of 53 Mexican consulates

CPS Energy tests power program for large electricity consumers

Waymo to resume service in SA

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 83. Increasing clouds tonight for a low around 65.