TPR News Now: Friday, May 8, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA city council takes up proposed SAWS rate increase
- First two contracts on Project Marvel approved
- New "source of income" protections to help veterans find housing
- Cyberattack of college platform, Canvas, impacts UT San Antonio
- Spurs take on Timberwolves tonight in game 3
Today's weather in San Antonio: 20% chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low near 63.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.