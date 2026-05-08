TPR News Now: Friday, May 8, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA city council takes up proposed SAWS rate increase

First two contracts on Project Marvel approved

New "source of income" protections to help veterans find housing

Cyberattack of college platform, Canvas, impacts UT San Antonio

Spurs take on Timberwolves tonight in game 3

Today's weather in San Antonio: 20% chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a low near 63.