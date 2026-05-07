TPR News Now: Thursday, May 7, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonio to consider raising property tax rate
- New report details high water usage by gas, coal, and power plants
- SAWS reaches new water conservation milestone
- Spurs dominate in game 2 of Western Conference semifinals
Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy with a high near 74 and some winds. Cloudy tonight for a low around 65.
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