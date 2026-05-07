TPR News Now: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



San Antonio to consider raising property tax rate

New report details high water usage by gas, coal, and power plants

SAWS reaches new water conservation milestone

Spurs dominate in game 2 of Western Conference semifinals

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy with a high near 74 and some winds. Cloudy tonight for a low around 65.