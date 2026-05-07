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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, May 7, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published May 7, 2026 at 5:57 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • San Antonio to consider raising property tax rate
  • New report details high water usage by gas, coal, and power plants
  • SAWS reaches new water conservation milestone
  • Spurs dominate in game 2 of Western Conference semifinals

Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy with a high near 74 and some winds. Cloudy tonight for a low around 65.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro