TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Lawmakers call for release of family detained at a school bus stop

Texas invests millions in flood warning techology

UT Health San Antonio hosts "burial of ashes"

SA Philharmonic announces two concerts amid legal challenges

Spurs faceoff against the Timberwolves in game 2

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 88. A low near 67 later on tonight.