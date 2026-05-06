TPR News Now: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Lawmakers call for release of family detained at a school bus stop
- Texas invests millions in flood warning techology
- UT Health San Antonio hosts "burial of ashes"
- SA Philharmonic announces two concerts amid legal challenges
- Spurs faceoff against the Timberwolves in game 2
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 88. A low near 67 later on tonight.
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