TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Gas prices soar in San Antonio
- Civil rights groups sue to stop Texas immigration law
- Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee back Johnny Garcia in TX35
- Spurs look to bounce back after Game 1 loss against the Timberwolves
- San Pedro Playhouse starts their run of "Steel Magnolias"
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the morning, otherwise it will become gradually sunny with a high near 88.
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