TPR News Now: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Gas prices soar in San Antonio

Civil rights groups sue to stop Texas immigration law

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee back Johnny Garcia in TX35

Spurs look to bounce back after Game 1 loss against the Timberwolves

San Pedro Playhouse starts their run of "Steel Magnolias"

Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the morning, otherwise it will become gradually sunny with a high near 88.