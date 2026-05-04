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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, May 4, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published May 4, 2026 at 5:55 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Texas leads the nation in utility shutoffs
  • May 2 elections see some education upsets
  • SA Food Bank kicks off Stamp Out Hunger food drive
  • San Antonio Spurs face Minnesota Timberwolves tonight

Today's weather in San Antonio: Breezy and mostly sunny with a high near 86. Clouds tonight with a low around 69.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

TPR News Now
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro