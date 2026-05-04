TPR News Now: Monday, May 4, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Texas leads the nation in utility shutoffs

May 2 elections see some education upsets

SA Food Bank kicks off Stamp Out Hunger food drive

San Antonio Spurs face Minnesota Timberwolves tonight

Today's weather in San Antonio: Breezy and mostly sunny with a high near 86. Clouds tonight with a low around 69.