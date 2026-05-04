TPR News Now: Monday, May 4, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas leads the nation in utility shutoffs
- May 2 elections see some education upsets
- SA Food Bank kicks off Stamp Out Hunger food drive
- San Antonio Spurs face Minnesota Timberwolves tonight
Today's weather in San Antonio: Breezy and mostly sunny with a high near 86. Clouds tonight with a low around 69.
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