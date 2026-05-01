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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, May 1, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Bexar County makes deal to finance downtown baseball stadium
  • Cardiologist talks new cholesterol guidelines
  • Municipal Election Day is tomorrow
  • Síclovia takes over downtown streets in San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio: Severe showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. A flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning. A flood watch is in place until 9 p.m. tonight.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro