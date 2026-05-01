TPR News Now: Friday, May 1, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Bexar County makes deal to finance downtown baseball stadium
- Cardiologist talks new cholesterol guidelines
- Municipal Election Day is tomorrow
- Síclovia takes over downtown streets in San Antonio
Today's weather in San Antonio: Severe showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. A flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning. A flood watch is in place until 9 p.m. tonight.
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