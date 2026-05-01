TPR News Now: Friday, May 1, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Bexar County makes deal to finance downtown baseball stadium

Cardiologist talks new cholesterol guidelines

Municipal Election Day is tomorrow

Síclovia takes over downtown streets in San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio: Severe showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. A flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning. A flood watch is in place until 9 p.m. tonight.