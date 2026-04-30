TPR News Now: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



CPS Energy faces lawsuit following two house explosions last week

New report sounds the alarm on proposed AI data centers

Northside ISD to profile campus as part of "optimization" effort

Spurs fans remain confident in the team — with or without Wemby

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance to see some showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 81. Cool tonight with a low near 63.