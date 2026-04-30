TPR News Now: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- CPS Energy faces lawsuit following two house explosions last week
- New report sounds the alarm on proposed AI data centers
- Northside ISD to profile campus as part of "optimization" effort
- Spurs fans remain confident in the team — with or without Wemby
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 30% chance to see some showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 81. Cool tonight with a low near 63.
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