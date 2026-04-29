TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Camp Mystic director testifies about July 4 flooding
- SA committee OKs measures incentivizing veteran, Section 8 vouchers
- Property tax revenues could be at historic lows in Bexar County
- Hill Country counties want to make Highway 46 safer
- Spurs advance in the playoffs
Today's weather in San Antonio: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 88.
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