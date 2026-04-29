TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Camp Mystic director testifies about July 4 flooding

SA committee OKs measures incentivizing veteran, Section 8 vouchers

Property tax revenues could be at historic lows in Bexar County

Hill Country counties want to make Highway 46 safer

Spurs advance in the playoffs

Today's weather in San Antonio: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 88.