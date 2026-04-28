TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- $14M to be invested in restoration after last year's deadly floods
- U.S. Supreme Court rules Texas' redistricted maps can stand
- NEISD backs down on its current cell phone policy
- Heavy April rain is helping the Edwards Aquifer
- Sängerfest comes to San Antonio
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 94. It could feel as hot as 102 outside.
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