© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We’ve been notified of individuals posing as The Source producers and requesting payment for booking. TPR never charges for interviews or appearances. Booking requests can be verified at thesource@tpr.org. Report incidents to reportfraud.ftc.gov.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • $14M to be invested in restoration after last year's deadly floods
  • U.S. Supreme Court rules Texas' redistricted maps can stand
  • NEISD backs down on its current cell phone policy
  • Heavy April rain is helping the Edwards Aquifer
  • Sängerfest comes to San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 94. It could feel as hot as 102 outside.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro