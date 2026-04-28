TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



$14M to be invested in restoration after last year's deadly floods

U.S. Supreme Court rules Texas' redistricted maps can stand

NEISD backs down on its current cell phone policy

Heavy April rain is helping the Edwards Aquifer

Sängerfest comes to San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 94. It could feel as hot as 102 outside.