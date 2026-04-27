TPR News Now: Monday, April 27, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Federal appeals court allows controversial TX immigration law to move forward
- Locals protest ICE warehouse on SA's Southeast Side
- SA's cool playbook includes planting thousands of trees
- Adios, Fiesta!
Today's weather in San Antonio: Very humid, partly cloudy, high 94, feeling close to 102.
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