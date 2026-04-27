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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, April 27, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:54 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Federal appeals court allows controversial TX immigration law to move forward
  • Locals protest ICE warehouse on SA's Southeast Side
  • SA's cool playbook includes planting thousands of trees
  • Adios, Fiesta!

Today's weather in San Antonio: Very humid, partly cloudy, high 94, feeling close to 102.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez