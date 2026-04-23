TPR News Now: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rising costs and labor shortages are squeezing the Texas restaurant industry
- Questions over the deaths of two CIA agents in Mexico
- Another Spur receives accolades from the NBA
- Weather will cooperate for the final two Fiesta parades
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Cloudy tonight, low 69.
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