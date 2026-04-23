TPR News Now: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Rising costs and labor shortages are squeezing the Texas restaurant industry

Questions over the deaths of two CIA agents in Mexico

Another Spur receives accolades from the NBA

Weather will cooperate for the final two Fiesta parades

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Cloudy tonight, low 69.