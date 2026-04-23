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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, April 23, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:23 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Rising costs and labor shortages are squeezing the Texas restaurant industry
  • Questions over the deaths of two CIA agents in Mexico
  • Another Spur receives accolades from the NBA
  • Weather will cooperate for the final two Fiesta parades

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Cloudy tonight, low 69.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez