TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Federal appeals court upholds the Ten Commandments law for Texas schools
- Judson ISD board of trustees finalizes the termination of superintendent
- Spurs star Victor Wembanyama takes a fall and suffers a concussion
- A peek inside Fiesta's adults-only satirical show, Cornyation
Today's weather in San Antonio: Morning drizzle gives way to a 30% chance for rain through the afternoon, high of 82.
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