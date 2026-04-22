TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Federal appeals court upholds the Ten Commandments law for Texas schools

Judson ISD board of trustees finalizes the termination of superintendent

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama takes a fall and suffers a concussion

A peek inside Fiesta's adults-only satirical show, Cornyation

Today's weather in San Antonio: Morning drizzle gives way to a 30% chance for rain through the afternoon, high of 82.