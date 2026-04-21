TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Mayor Jones wants to collect on $5M owed by the Spurs
- SAPD warns of warrant, romance scams
- Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez resigns as part of plea deal
- NIOSA kicks off in San Antonio tonight
- Victor Wembanyama wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 70% chance of showers throughout the day with a high near 71.
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