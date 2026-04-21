TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Mayor Jones wants to collect on $5M owed by the Spurs

SAPD warns of warrant, romance scams

Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez resigns as part of plea deal

NIOSA kicks off in San Antonio tonight

Victor Wembanyama wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 70% chance of showers throughout the day with a high near 71.