TPR News Now: Monday, April 20, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Protesters from across U.S. gather at Dilley detention center

Early voting begins for May 2 municipal election

A push for at-risk youth to join a city internship program

Spurs clinch first win in NBA playoffs

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 90% chance to see showers and thunderstorms with a high near 62. Rain chances will continue into tonight and tomorrow.