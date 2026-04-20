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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, April 20, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:59 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Protesters from across U.S. gather at Dilley detention center
  • Early voting begins for May 2 municipal election
  • A push for at-risk youth to join a city internship program
  • Spurs clinch first win in NBA playoffs

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 90% chance to see showers and thunderstorms with a high near 62. Rain chances will continue into tonight and tomorrow.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro