TPR News Now: Monday, April 20, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Protesters from across U.S. gather at Dilley detention center
- Early voting begins for May 2 municipal election
- A push for at-risk youth to join a city internship program
- Spurs clinch first win in NBA playoffs
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 90% chance to see showers and thunderstorms with a high near 62. Rain chances will continue into tonight and tomorrow.
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