TPR News Now: Friday, April 17, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Community Land Trust awarded $1.5M to acquire homes to create affordable housing
- Ready to Work participants in need of gas cards due to high gas prices
- 50K tree seedlings at SA Botanical Garden will replace trees destroyed in the Hill Country
- Fiesta Fiesta officially kicks off Fiesta San Antonio
Today's weather in San Antonio:
Mostly sunny and breezy today, a high near 91. Rain likely by Saturday afternoon.
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