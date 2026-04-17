TPR News Now: Friday, April 17, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Community Land Trust awarded $1.5M to acquire homes to create affordable housing

Ready to Work participants in need of gas cards due to high gas prices

50K tree seedlings at SA Botanical Garden will replace trees destroyed in the Hill Country

Fiesta Fiesta officially kicks off Fiesta San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio:

Mostly sunny and breezy today, a high near 91. Rain likely by Saturday afternoon.