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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, April 17, 2026

By Norma Martinez
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:58 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Community Land Trust awarded $1.5M to acquire homes to create affordable housing
  • Ready to Work participants in need of gas cards due to high gas prices
  • 50K tree seedlings at SA Botanical Garden will replace trees destroyed in the Hill Country
  • Fiesta Fiesta officially kicks off Fiesta San Antonio

Today's weather in San Antonio:
Mostly sunny and breezy today, a high near 91. Rain likely by Saturday afternoon.

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Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez