TPR News Now: Thursday, April 16, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA's Ready to Work initiative anticipates a nearly $12B economic impact
- Judge extends order to preserve portions of Camp Mystic
- Advocates ask Bear County to restore immigrant legal defense fund
- Fiesta officially begins today — keep some safety tips in mind
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 89.
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