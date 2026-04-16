TPR News Now: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA's Ready to Work initiative anticipates a nearly $12B economic impact

Judge extends order to preserve portions of Camp Mystic

Advocates ask Bear County to restore immigrant legal defense fund

Fiesta officially begins today — keep some safety tips in mind



Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 89.