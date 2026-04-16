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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, April 16, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:03 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA's Ready to Work initiative anticipates a nearly $12B economic impact
  • Judge extends order to preserve portions of Camp Mystic
  • Advocates ask Bear County to restore immigrant legal defense fund
  • Fiesta officially begins today — keep some safety tips in mind

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 89.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro