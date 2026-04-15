TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Judson ISD makes cut to balance its $35M budget deficit

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones gives her first State of the City

SA combat veteran exposes a pattern of GI Bill abuse

Spurs fever heats up before NBA playoffs

Today's weather in San Antonio: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for a high near 84.