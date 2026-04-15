TPR News Now: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Judson ISD makes cut to balance its $35M budget deficit
- Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones gives her first State of the City
- SA combat veteran exposes a pattern of GI Bill abuse
- Spurs fever heats up before NBA playoffs
Today's weather in San Antonio: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for a high near 84.
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