TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales announces his resignation
- Camp Mystic director testifies he did not see flood warnings before July 4
- Fiesta de los Reyes will remain free until Sunday
- Proposed Innovation Tower aims to bring more space to Port San Antonio
- "Trees Everywhere" project to plant hundreds of trees downtown
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 84 and some breezy winds.
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