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TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:58 AM CDT

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales announces his resignation
  • Camp Mystic director testifies he did not see flood warnings before July 4
  • Fiesta de los Reyes will remain free until Sunday
  • Proposed Innovation Tower aims to bring more space to Port San Antonio
  • "Trees Everywhere" project to plant hundreds of trees downtown

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 84 and some breezy winds.

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Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro