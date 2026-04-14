TPR News Now: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales announces his resignation

Camp Mystic director testifies he did not see flood warnings before July 4

Fiesta de los Reyes will remain free until Sunday

Proposed Innovation Tower aims to bring more space to Port San Antonio

"Trees Everywhere" project to plant hundreds of trees downtown

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 84 and some breezy winds.