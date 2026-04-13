TPR News Now: Monday April 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rep. Tony Gonzales could face expulsion vote
- Judge temporarily blocks THC smokeable hemp ban
- Local home sales spike in March
- Spurs play Game 1 of Western Conference Playoffs this Sunday
- University Health performs first ever 7-pair, living-donor liver exchange
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 84.
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