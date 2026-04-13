TPR News Now: Monday April 13, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Rep. Tony Gonzales could face expulsion vote

Judge temporarily blocks THC smokeable hemp ban

Local home sales spike in March

Spurs play Game 1 of Western Conference Playoffs this Sunday

University Health performs first ever 7-pair, living-donor liver exchange

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 84.