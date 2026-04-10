TPR News Now: Friday April 10, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Fiesta de los Reyes will have a $5 fee during certain times
- Rep. Joaquín Castro makes another visit to the Dilley detention center
- Former Judson ISD superintendent will not fight termination
- State Highway 46 West declared inadequate due to crashes
- Final listening session on César Chávez Blvd. renaming tomorrow
Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 80.
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