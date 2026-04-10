TPR News Now: Friday April 10, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Fiesta de los Reyes will have a $5 fee during certain times

Rep. Joaquín Castro makes another visit to the Dilley detention center

Former Judson ISD superintendent will not fight termination

State Highway 46 West declared inadequate due to crashes

Final listening session on César Chávez Blvd. renaming tomorrow

Today's weather in San Antonio: A 50% chance of showers throughout the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 80.